Pedestrian killed after walking into traffic on US 19

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 59-year-old man is dead after he walked in front of a truck in Pasco County Thursday night, troopers said.

The incident occurred on US 19 just north of Stahl Drive around 6:40 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Gerald Berube was struck while crossing the US 19 on foot. Troopers said he had stepped in front of a Chevy Silverado traveling northbound. Berube sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the truck, James Pope, 52, was not injured.

No further details were provided.

