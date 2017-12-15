Man calls in sick to court appearance after allegedly shooting dog

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, (WFLA) – One of two men accused of stealing a car and shooting a dog in Dover appeared in court Friday morning.

A judge ordered Thomas Nolasco to be held without bond, saying he had violated parole when the crimes were committed.

The other suspect, Jonathan Lozada said he fell ill and skipped court. The judge bumped Lozada’s bond to $629,000, noting that he was just released from jail on Oct. 23.

According to an arrest report, the two men led deputies on a brief pursuit after they were spotted driving a stolen car in Dover. They eventually abandoned the car and took off running, and ended up in Jim Ryans’ yard. Ryans was doing yard work, and his dog Roscoe, a 3-year-old Boxer mix, was close by.

“Couple of young guys came running through and shot my dog in the head. I don’t know where they came from,” Ryan told News Channel 8. “He’s bleeding pretty bad through the nose. He could hardly breathe. Every breath sounded like he was growling, but it was really just blood coming from his nose and mouth. It was bad. I wasn’t going to let them get away with it.”

Ryans said he chased the suspects through the swamp while his girlfriend called 911.

Deputies responded with a K9 unit and were able to track down the suspects and take them into custody.

Nolasco was charged with violating his probation, resisting an officer without violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Lozada was charged with resisting an officer without violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says Roscoe the dog was stabilized at its facility, then transported to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital for overnight observation. He’s expected to return to the Pet Resource Center, but his future is uncertain.

His owner, Jim Ryans, says he doesn’t have the money for Roscoe’s surgery, which he will need at some point, to remove the bullet stuck in the pooch’s snout.

