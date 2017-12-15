Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Port St. Lucie girl

By Published:

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Heaven Flores of St. Lucie County.

Heaven was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Southwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

She is described as a white/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’07” and approximately 240 pounds.

Before she disappeared, Heaven was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and blue shoes, and carrying a blue blanket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770 or 911.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s