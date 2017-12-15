Missing Child Alert issued for 17-year-old Port St. Lucie girl

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Heaven Flores of St. Lucie County.

Heaven was last seen in the area of 1400 block of Southwest Cashmere Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.

She is described as a white/Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’07” and approximately 240 pounds.

Before she disappeared, Heaven was wearing a white shirt, blue pants and blue shoes, and carrying a blue blanket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office at 772-465-5770 or 911.