Lighted Boat Parade kicks off in Treasure Island Friday

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Beautifully-decorated Christmas trees, a bigger-than-life Frosty the Snowman and a Santa’s sleigh with eight tiny reindeer will be on display in all their glory at the 33rd Annual Treasure Island lighted boat parade on Friday night.

With more than 40 boats, this parade is one of the biggest of its kind in the Bay Area. It winds five miles from Boca Ciega Bay all the way over to John’s Pass, and every boat along the route is covered with Christmas lights.

From start to finish, the parade lasts a little more than two hours. It’s free of charge for spectators, but you must donate money or an unwrapped new toy for admission to the Treasure Island pre-parade party. All proceeds benefit the Christmas Toy Shop of Pinellas and the Bill Edwards Family Foundation.

The parade departs The Club at Treasure Island at 6:20pm. It ends around 8:15 p.m. at John’s Pass.

