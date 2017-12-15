Lighted Boat Parade kicks off in Treasure Island Friday

By Published:

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Beautifully-decorated Christmas trees, a bigger-than-life Frosty the Snowman and a Santa’s sleigh with eight tiny reindeer will be on display in all their glory at the 33rd Annual Treasure Island lighted boat parade on Friday night.

With more than 40 boats, this parade is one of the biggest of its kind in the Bay Area. It winds five miles from Boca Ciega Bay all the way over to John’s Pass, and every boat along the route is covered with Christmas lights.

From start to finish, the parade lasts a little more than two hours. It’s free of charge for spectators, but you must donate money or an unwrapped new toy for admission to the Treasure Island pre-parade party. All proceeds benefit the Christmas Toy Shop of Pinellas and the Bill Edwards Family Foundation.

The parade departs The Club at Treasure Island at 6:20pm.  It ends around 8:15 p.m. at John’s Pass.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s