Grinch steals presents from North Port family while they were sleeping

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – A Grinch broke into a home and stole all the presents while the family was sleeping.

The Randazzo family had a very difficult year. The children’s grandmother died and the family has taken it really hard.

In fact, they are going to bury her at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday. This will be the first Christmas without her but they planned to make it a very special Christmas anyway. That is, until a Grinch struck.

In the early hours of Friday morning, a burglar opened the unlocked sliding door. The crook then took all the presents from under the tree, swiped the keys to the family van then took off into the night.

When the family awoke they were devastated to find nothing under the tree.

“To have this happen when so much has been taken from us as it is, it hurts,” said mother Ashton Randazzo.

These gifts were for the children and included a Playstation. They were brought down this week by the kid’s aunt, Deborah Hall.

“I’m sad. Because I really wanted to give them a really good Christmas,” said Hall, holding back tears.

Police believe this was a serial burglar. They got other calls Friday morning that someone was trying to break into cars.

Despite this, the family is determined to not let this Grinch ruin their Christmas.

“It’s not ruined, it’s what you make of it. You can let it be ruined if that’s what you want it to be. But we’re not gonna allow that. We’re too strong for that, we’re too strong of a family,” said Randazzo.

