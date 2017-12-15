Freebie Friday: Get kickbacks with gift card purchases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/WTNH) – This is a great time of year to buy gifts cards either as gifts or for yourself to your favorite establishments because you can get a bonus treat.

When buying kids clothes, get the most bang for your buck at Children’s Place. If you buy a $40 gift card, you get a $10 coupon. You can give the gift card, or use it to do your shopping, check more than one person off your list.

Grab the gang and get a bite to eat at Outback Steakhouse. Buy $50 in gifts cards, get a $10 bonus card free to use after the new year.

If you drink Dunkin coffee, consider buying yourself a gift card. When you do, you’ll get a $5 e-gift card with you buy $20 worth of DD cards online.

Chipotle fans: if you buy $30 in gift cards, save your receipt and get a buy one get one free deal next time you’re in.

Red Lobster will give you the $10 bonus card, or you can opt for a free appetizer. Win, win!

It gets even better, it’s not just restaurants! Pier 1 will give you a $10 bonus coupon with a $50 gift card purchase.

Moviegoers can get a $10 bonus card at Regal Cinemas with the purchase of a $50 bonus pack, which is two $25 gift cards.

These are just a few of the deals in the Tampa Bay area! It’s a good idea to check wherever you like to shop or visit to see what kind of kickbacks you can get.

And don’t forget Friday is free shipping day! Tons of retailers are waiving the fee today with a guarantee to get to you by Christmas Eve.

