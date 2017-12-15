Dog sitter accused of mutilating dog, putting it in freezer

WEST MONROE, LA (KARD) – A West Monroe man has been arrested for animal cruelty after he dog sat for a friend and “mutilated” it.

Samuel Smith, 24 of West Monroe, was arrested Thursday around 9:00 p.m.

According to the report, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with the victim who stated she left her Yorkshire Terrier in the care of her friend Samuel Smith at her residence at Ashford Apartments on December 13, 2017.

The victim said she received a call from Smith around 9:00 a.m. saying the dog left the apartment without his knowledge and returned with injuries to his face.

The victim said her dog appeared to have severe injuries to her face and head with skin and hair missing.

The dog’s eyes were also swollen and injured.

The dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian’s office for treatment and at this time it is unknown if the damage to its eyes will be permanent.

The victim later discovered the dog’s hair and drops of blood in the freezer section of her refrigerator.

On December 14, 2017, deputies met with Smith.

He admitted to spraying the dog with hot water in the bathroom of the apartment. Smith also stated he then put the dog in the freezer section of the apartment’s refrigerator for about 30 seconds.

Smith stated he did not like the dog, but did not mean to mutilate it.

Smith described his actions as just “messing” with the dog.

Smith has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

His bond has been set at $5,000.00.

