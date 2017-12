DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Now former Davenport Mayor Teresa Bradley plead no contest on Friday after being accused of using deceased persons’ handicapped parking placards at the beginning of December.

Bradley will get six months probation in exchange for pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a handicapped placard.

The plea means she has to resign as mayor.

