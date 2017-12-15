Clearwater neighbor furnishes man with RV to live in after devastating fire

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater couple is struggling to rebuild after a fire destroyed their home last Friday. But thanks to the kindness of others, they’re slowly getting back on their feet.

Our News Channel 8 crews were there as Clearwater firefighters did their best to battle the blaze and save their home on Oakadia Drive.

For homeowner Robert Hardy, this was much more than just a home. It was part of his father’s legacy.

“This house was built in 1959 by my father. It’s indescribable and it really is overwhelming,” he told us.

Hardy says not only have strangers stopped by with food, money and support, he and his wife also received a donated RV to help get them back on their feet.

“My neighbors over here, Ray Maxwell, he’s nice enough to furnish me with that Coach right there,” he said.

While many of their material things are gone, he’s now counting his blessings in other ways saying, “I’ve been blessed by God to have, whew, and friends that I have.”

After all he’s been through this last week, Hardy has words of wisdom for others, just in case they are ever in the situation he’s dealing with right now.

“The biggest thing that I can tell anybody, take pictures of anything you have. If you can, take videos of them,” he suggests.

Hardy says once he’s back on his feet, he hopes to establish a new organization to help other fire victims deal with the aftermath if they’re ever in this type of tragedy.