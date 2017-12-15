Children removed from Volusia home after dead dogs found in freezer

PIERSON, Fla. (WESH) — A woman is accused of having children in a filthy home that was infested with cockroaches and soiled with animal waste.

Victoria Kanger, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with child neglect.

Deputies said they were called to the home on Hastings Road in Pierson for a well-being check in early October and discovered two children, ages 5 and 14, living with Kanger in deplorable conditions.

The father of one of the children, according to deputies, was the one that made the call to authorities.

Investigators said the home was full of fleas, cockroaches were climbing on all surfaces and the carpet was littered with animal feces.

In a report, Deputies stated as they spoke with Kanger and the two children, they were sitting on a coach in which cockroaches were crawling in mass.

Inside a freezer, deputies said, they found three dead dogs that Kangar claimed she couldn’t bury yet because she didn’t have a shovel.

The children were removed from the home and are staying with relatives. Kanger’s bail was set at $2,500. If she is able to post bond she can have no unsupervised contact with the children.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: