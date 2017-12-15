Beyonce, Hillary Clinton Christmas tree toppers here to run the world

(WFLA) — You can now give your favorite female figures the highest honor of being the point on your tree.

Women To Look Up To created tree toppers of powerful women in politics, pop culture, and business to fill your holiday with cheer.

“The old dame was due a modern makeover, so we thought why not venerate the real women inspiring us in 2017,” the website says about the traditional tree-topping angel.

The UK non-profit creates figures of lady leaders who are “worthy of wings” and their Beyoncé angel has gone viral.

But Queen Bey isn’t the only iconic powerhouse chick that can adorn your tree. There are also angel figures representing Serena Williams and Hillary Clinton.

And the company doesn’t plan to stop there. Right now, there is an online poll to decide which lovely new lady will become the fourth tree topper.

Some of the choices include former first lady Michelle Obama, pop-star Lady Gaga, England’s Queen Elizabeth II, and comedian Ellen DeGeneres.

Here are the selections you can vote for:

Michelle Obama

Ellen DeGeneres

The Queen

Malala Yousafzai

Melinda Gates

Sheryl Sandberg

J. K. Rowling

Christine Lagarde

Adwoa Adoah

Lady Gaga

Meryl Streep

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson

Kathryn Bigelow

Amal Clooney

Adele

Leyla Hussein

The winner is said to be announced sometime this weekend, but get your picks in now while you can. Click here to vote!

