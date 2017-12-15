Animals at Wild Adventures in Georgia enjoy holiday celebration

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WFLA/WALB) – It’s not just the holiday season for people, but for animals too at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia.

Shirley the elephant was surprised with a huge chocolate chip cookie covered with icing. It even said “Merry Christmas Shirley!”

The elephant ate the cookie in a manner of seconds.

The public relations manager Adam Floyd says it’s only the beginning of Christmas at Wild Adventures.

“Christmas at Wild Adventures is all about family, so we encourage families to bring their kids out to bring their extended family out and enjoy the Christmas spirit at Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd.

Two lions also got a Christmas treat. They opened their presents that contained assorted meats inside.