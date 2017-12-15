81-year-old man scaled fence, disappeared from assisted living facility in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police are searching for a man who is missing from an assisted living facility.

John Thomas was seen on video surveillance climbing over a 6-foot fence and walking away from the Lakeland Manor Assisted Living Facility on 747 Bon Air Street on Monday.

Police say Thomas is familiar with the Lakeland, Plant City, and Tampa and made statements he planned on returning back to the Tampa. Thomas also has medical ailments and is not in possession of his medication.

Thomas is 5’06” tall and approximately 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black hat and “Croc” style shoes.

If you see Thomas, please call Det. Laura Robertson at (863) 834-6974, (863) 559-0671 or via email at laura.robertson@lakelandgov.net.

