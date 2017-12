BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed outside a Bradenton nightclub early Friday morning.

Detectives said someone fired at least two rounds into the entrance of The Spot on 26th just before 2 a.m.

Jarvis R. Isom Jr. was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. He would have turned 31 on Tuesday.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the MCSO at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

