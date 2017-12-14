Winter’s Wonderland transforms Clearwater Marine Aquarium for holidays

By Published: Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not your traditional way to celebrate the holidays but Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is doing all it can to help people celebrate Christmas with two of the Bay area’s biggest movie stars.

It’s called Winter’s Wonderland and CMA is all decorated up looking like Christmas and just inside you will find Winter Claus sitting in a giant chair and an elf waiting to take a picture with you with two decorated Christmas trees in the background.

And twice a day for a limited time, you can catch Santa Claus, elves and reindeer diving in a 150,000 gallon tank among wildlife that include sea turtles, groupers and other wildlife indigenous to Tampa Bay.

For more information about Winter’s Wonderland and how to take their boat tour of Tampa Bay homes lit up like Christmas click here.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s