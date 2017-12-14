Winter’s Wonderland transforms Clearwater Marine Aquarium for holidays

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s not your traditional way to celebrate the holidays but Clearwater Marine Aquarium (CMA) is doing all it can to help people celebrate Christmas with two of the Bay area’s biggest movie stars.

It’s called Winter’s Wonderland and CMA is all decorated up looking like Christmas and just inside you will find Winter Claus sitting in a giant chair and an elf waiting to take a picture with you with two decorated Christmas trees in the background.

And twice a day for a limited time, you can catch Santa Claus, elves and reindeer diving in a 150,000 gallon tank among wildlife that include sea turtles, groupers and other wildlife indigenous to Tampa Bay.

For more information about Winter’s Wonderland and how to take their boat tour of Tampa Bay homes lit up like Christmas click here.

MORE TOP STORIES: