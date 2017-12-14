VIDEO: Burglars target parents picking up kids from Pasco daycare

PASCO COUNTY, Fla.(WFLA) – As parents pick up their children at daycare, burglars are waiting close by, ready to strike.

It appears parents, particularly mothers are being targeted at an Odessa daycare.

Surveillance video released by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office captured a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Discovery Point Daycare located at 1830 Crossings Blvd.

In the video, a white Nissan Rogue occupied by three black males pulls up next to a black Acura SUV, which just so happens to be unlocked. The driver exits the Nissan, walks over to the SUV, opens the door and takes a purse. A short time later, one of his passengers exits the vehicle and approaches a silver Honda Odyssey. Using a glass breaking tool, the suspect forces entry into the vehicle and steals another purse.

Deputies said the driver was wearing a black and white or grey long sleeve jacket, dark long pants and white shoes. He had a gold watch on his left wrist. The rear passenger was seen exiting the vehicle wearing a red, white and black colored long sleeve shirt, dark colored shorts which were sagging, black and white shoes and blue colored underwear hanging out. No description was provided for the third suspect.

Anyone with information on their identities should call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 800-706-2488.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: