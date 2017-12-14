‘Unicorn’ visits children at Tampa General Hospital

By Published:
Gage Lamb, 11, left, and Rhys Garner, 4, make a wish a touch Spirit the Unicorn's horn as he visits the Children's Medical Center at Tampa General Hospital with Brittany Beard, right, on Dec. 14, 2017.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Children’s Medical Center at Tampa General Hospital was visited by a “unicorn” on Thursday.

Spirit, along with his owner Brittany Beard, travel with the horses of Unicorn Hugs nationwide, performing at Renaissance festivals on weekends and giving back to the community during the week with the trained therapy team.

“You can tell it means a lot to them. Some of them are stuck in their beds and it means a lot when a unicorn walks in the room. Their faces just light up,” said Beard.

“We meet so many kids on the weekend and I really wanted to give back to the community somehow and that’s why I started Unicorn Hugs, which is our nonprofit, so I could share these guys with some of the kiddos who couldn’t come see us on the weekends.

The horses of Unicorn Hugs will perform at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival on weekends from Feb. 10 to March 25.

Physical therapist Marissa Higgins, left, and Brittany Beard encourage Kenneth Clark, 11, to pet Spirit the Unicorn as he visits the Children’s Medical Center at Tampa General Hospital on Dec. 14, 2017.

