Tampa’s Chef Inspired Popcorn Company becoming national hit

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Lots of people shop local for the holidays and food is always a popular gift. That’s why Tampa’s Chef Inspired Popcorn Company is becoming a national hit.

The mom and pop shop is popping up treats that are flying off the shelf, made with all organic oils and pristine kernels.

“You’ll notice because of the oils that we use there is no butter added. It’s just a robust flavor… We have people come in here just for the regular popcorn,” said owner Lizette Riviera.

Sure you can eat it plain but there are so many interesting flavors to choose from, whether you like garlic Parmesan or French toast.

The flavors are natural and many are locally sourced.

“We like to use all our local vendors and friends, our neighbors Joe and Sons, we just use our imagination,” said Riviera.

Riviera found out she had celiac disease, and many people don’t realize that popcorn is gluten free. She also makes sure that all of her popcorn uses no peanuts for people who might suffer from allergies.

Even if you see that flavor, they creatively made it without using peanut butter.

The store is now selling nationwide, has expanded to Bay to Bay Boulevard in South Tampa and is also in three air side terminals at Tampa International Airport.