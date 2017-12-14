School resource officer uses Taser on female student involved in fight at Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School student was shocked with a Taser after he resisted an officer during a fight on Thursday.

Several students were boarding their school buses when a fight broke out between two girls in the bus circle area of the school.

According to police, a Pinellas Park School Resource Officer assigned to the school attempted to break up the fight.

One of the girls involved in the fight continued to actively fight with the other girl and was refusing to comply with the commands being given to her by the officer.

The girl began to physically resist the officer.

The girl then threatened to strike the officer and attempted to run.

The officer deployed his Taser to gain control of the girl and she was detained.

The other girl involved in the fight managed to get on her school bus and left campus.

That girl was identified and the officer and school staff will determine what disciplinary action or criminal charges, if any, will be placed on her.

Paramedics were brought to the school to medically clear the female student who was shocked and suffered minor injuries due to the fight.

Criminal charges on the student are being referred to the State Attorney’s Office. She was released to the custody of her mother at the school.