Purse snatchers captured on video at Pasco County daycare

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Purse snatchers at a Pasco County daycare were captured on surveillance video.

The video clearly captures a man snatching a purse from the passenger’s seat of a black SUV.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, the prime time parents are picking up their kids at Discovery Point daycare

“It’s just shocking, actually, because it’s just so close to the office and it’s like people just pull in, run in and get their kids because you just want to get home and get away from the traffic and hurry up and get home. It’s sad it was so close to the office and so many people around, no one even noticed,” said parent Chrystal Collins.

Deputies noticed more video though. In one angle, you can see the suspect smash in the car window and steal a second purse.

“Nothing stays in here anymore like it used to. I used to keep school stuff for my teaching because I am a teacher here but that all comes out now. You’re more worried about people around,” said Jodi Sumner.

Deputies say you should be worried about who is around and what is in your car.

“Who wants to carry your purse with you in and out of a daycare and if you’re carrying a screaming toddler in your hand, I get it, I do it, I’ve done it. I am a mom, it’s not easy to carry a purse with you and you want to leave it. In a perfect world you should be able to, but unfortunately, these people are targeting people who don’t take the time to take the purse with you, so we please urge you to take that extra second,” said Detective Bryna Birge.

If you know who is in the video, you are asked to call the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

