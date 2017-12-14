Pinellas County pet owner claims breeder sold her sick kittens

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A pet owner is warning others about a breeder possibly selling sick kittens.

Paula Eastburn reached out to 8 On Your Side after she claims the kittens she bought from Iryna Daubner got sick.

She thought everything was fine when she purchased two Persian Himalayans, Toby and Tessy, in June, but both came down with a contagious disease.

“They both ended up with feline leukemia,” said Eastburn.

Eastburn paid more than $800 for one kitten and $200 for the second.

She’s spent thousands with the veterinarian trying to save them.

“The one is still sick again. He’s got diarrhea,” she said.

Veterinarian Dr. Michael Rumore has been treating Toby and Tessy since.

“Ms. Eastburn, she honestly she got pawned off a really sick cat,” he said.

Dr. Rumore said feline leukemia is hereditary.

“It is common in outside cats,” he said. “It really shouldn’t be coming out of a cattery, that’s something the mom had.”

Eastburn filed a complaint with Pasco County Animal Services. Officers went to Daubner’s home in Zephyrhills and gave her a warning for operating without a permit.

Eastburn also contacted The Cat Fancier’s Association, which Daubner is registered under the cattery name “Bellanoche”

8 On Your Side contacted Daubner.

“How am I supposed to know the kittens are sick at that time?” she said over the phone.

She said she paid Eastburn $200 for the one kitten. She also said she gave Eastburn the option to return the kitten, but Eastburn refused.

Dr. Rumore’s has some advice when buying pets, especially for the holidays.

“If you are selling a pet you have to have a health certificate from a veterinarian,” he said.

Dr. Rumore also said to never purchase off the internet, unless you’ve been to the breeder’s home to see the parents.

Don’t let the cuteness of a puppy or kitten fool you, be prepared to say “no.”

Eastburn said she learned the hard way.

“Which I’m concerned, how many other kittens she has sold that are sick,” she said.

Eastburn said she did get paperwork from Daubner but it was incomplete and never included the health certificate.

The Cat Fancier’s Assc. can take disciplinary action against Daubner and prevent her from promoting her cattery on their site, until she resolves the issue.

Dr. Rumore said he was surprised the kittens have survived this long and they will have issues for the rest of their lives because of the incurable disease.

