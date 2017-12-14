Pedestrian killed after walking into traffic in Seminole

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a 23-year-old woman is dead after she walked in front of an SUV in Seminole Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on Seminole Boulevard, just north of 53rd Avenue North.

Around 8:45 p.m., deputies say Kala Gombos was traveling eastbound, crossing on Seminole Boulevard on foot. She did not use a designated pedestrian crosswalk and stepped in front of a Toyota 4Runner driven by 68-year-old Dwight Wood. Wood was unable to avoid Gombos in time and struck her with his vehicle.

Gombos sustained fatal injuries and was taken to St. Petersburg General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say neither alcohol nor impairment appeared to be factors in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

