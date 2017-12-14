PBS suspends distribution of Smiley show for misconduct

Tavis Smiley
FILE - In this April 27, 2016 file photo, Tavis Smiley appears at the 33rd annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Los Angeles. PBS says it has suspended distribution of Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — PBS says it has indefinitely suspended distribution of Tavis Smiley’s talk show after an independent investigation uncovered “multiple, credible allegations” of misconduct by its host.

PBS said in a statement Wednesday it had engaged an outside law firm to investigate “troubling allegations” against the host. It said it interviewed witnesses and Smiley and uncovered charges of conduct “that is inconsistent with the values and standards of PBS.”

A representative for PBS declined to specify the nature of the allegations against Smiley.

In a statement Wednesday on Facebook, Smiley said he has never “groped, coerced or inappropriately exposed myself to any workplace colleague” in a 30-year broadcast career. He said PBS declined to identify his accusers in an interview with him.

His nightly program has aired on PBS since 2004.

