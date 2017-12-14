Orphaned sea otter pup finds new home at Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. (WFLA/NBC) – An adorable, orphaned sea otter pup finally has a home.

The otter, now 2-months old, was only about 2-weeks old when he was found along the California coast.

Known as “805,” the US Fish and Wildlife service was unable to find a surrogate mother for him.

So he’s now joining the marine life at the Oregon Zoo.

Officials say he’s small, but spunky.

The little guy is about 14 pounds and is learning how to dive and likes to show off.

He’s showing signs of settling right in to his surroundings.