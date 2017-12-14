Truck driver who rear-ended Highlands school bus has poor driving record

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – We’re learning more about the Orlando truck driver who rear-ended a bus full of Highland County students Wednesday, seriously injuring two.

Highway officials say Stanley Lockwood, 45, of Orlando faces a reckless driving charge after the crash, which occurred on U.S. 27 Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, Lockwood was traveling northbound when the bus that was stopped with its lights flashing.

But Lockwood didn’t stop for the bus, and his semitrailer truck slammed into its rear, causing the bus to overturn.

Two students suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to Tampa General Hospital. Their current condition is unknown. Two other students were taken to area hospitals to treat minor injuries. Lockwood and the bus driver, 59-year-old Selena Hawthorne of Lake Placid, suffered minor injuries.

Records show Lockwood has been cited for several traffic violations between 1999 and 2015.

In 1999, he was ticketed for a speeding infraction.  Six years later, in 2005, he was cited for careless driving and leaving the scene of an accident.  In 2013, he was ticketed for unsafe equipment, and two years later, in 2015, he got a ticket for unlawful speeding.

