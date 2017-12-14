Ohio police asking for help after mother of nine dies from overdose

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Middletown are asking for help after a mother of nine kids died from an overdose in front of the children.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, officers were called to a residence Wednesday night on the report of an unresponsive female.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found the mother of nine children dead from a heroin overdose.

According to officers two men, who may have been a father/son duo and were with the woman when she began to overdose, left the mother to die in front of her nine kids.

“The father had gray hair and gray facial hair with a red and black coat on. The son had on a brown jacket and was of thin build,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

While police posted the information to their Facebook page to help search for the two men, they also are using it to ask for help for the woman’s children.

“We will take anything you are willing to donate. We need clothing desperately, we need coats, blankets, food, a stove, a refrigerator, we even need ornaments for the Christmas tree we just took to them and of course toys. The kids range in age from 14 to 1. They are: female-14, boy-13, boy-11, boy-10, boy-6, girl-5, girl-3, boy-2 and girl 1,” police wrote.

According to police, anyone wanting to make a donation can bring goods to the police department at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown, Ohio.