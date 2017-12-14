Ohio police asking for help after mother of nine dies from overdose

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, OH (WCMH) — Police in Middletown are asking for help after a mother of nine kids died from an overdose in front of the children.

According to the Middletown Division of Police, officers were called to a residence Wednesday night on the report of an unresponsive female.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, they found the mother of nine children dead from a heroin overdose.

According to officers two men, who may have been a father/son duo and were with the woman when she began to overdose, left the mother to die in front of her nine kids.

“The father had gray hair and gray facial hair with a red and black coat on. The son had on a brown jacket and was of thin build,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

While police posted the information to their Facebook page to help search for the two men, they also are using it to ask for help for the woman’s children.

“We will take anything you are willing to donate. We need clothing desperately, we need coats, blankets, food, a stove, a refrigerator, we even need ornaments for the Christmas tree we just took to them and of course toys. The kids range in age from 14 to 1. They are: female-14, boy-13, boy-11, boy-10, boy-6, girl-5, girl-3, boy-2 and girl 1,” police wrote.

According to police, anyone wanting to make a donation can bring goods to the police department at 1 Donham Plaza, Middletown, Ohio.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s