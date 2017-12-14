Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old Jacksonville boy

(WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early Thursday morning for 2-year-old Legend Jones of Jacksonville.

Legend was last seen in the 1900 block of Fouraker Road in Jacksonville. Law enforcement officials believe he may be in the company of 49-year-old Keith Martin.

Legend is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 3′ and weighs approximately 33 pounds. Legend was wearing a black and red “Cars” t-shirt, red pants and black shoes before he disappeared.

Martin is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’06” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 2007, green BMW 328i with the Florida tag number 4258UW. The vehicle has tinted windows, a scratch on the back driver’s side, and a black bag over the rear driver’s side window.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance should call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.