Missing Child Alert issued for 2-year-old Jacksonville boy

(WFLA) – A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued early Thursday morning for 2-year-old Legend Jones of Jacksonville.

Keith Martin, 49

Legend was last seen in the 1900 block of Fouraker Road in Jacksonville.  Law enforcement officials believe he may be in the company of 49-year-old Keith Martin.

Legend is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.  He is 3′ and weighs approximately 33 pounds. Legend was wearing a black and red “Cars” t-shirt, red pants and black shoes before he disappeared.

Martin is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.  He is 5’06” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 2007, green BMW 328i with the Florida tag number 4258UW.  The vehicle has tinted windows, a scratch on the back driver’s side, and a black bag over the rear driver’s side window.

Anyone with information on the child’s disappearance should call 911 or the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

