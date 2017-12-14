Many Floridians unprepared for Hurricane Irma, still unprepared for future disaster

(WFLA) – A new survey has found that 51 percent of Floridians were unprepared for Hurricane Irma.

Many are still unprepared for a future disaster.

The survey showed a lot of confusion over insurance coverage, as well as not knowing after financing options that could help participants protect their homes.

Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate says it proves Floridians need to get ready sooner.

“The thing about 2017, three of the hurricanes set record for intensity, for pressure, for rainfall, and duration. Those are not records you want to keep breaking every year,” said Fugate.

“But we did it in one year- we see these more intense storms, we saw storms with more rain. Floridians need to take the time now between hurricane seasons to get ready before the storms strike again.”

While four out of ten Floridians evacuated for the storm, one in four say after this hurricane season, they’re less confident in hurricane forecasts.

