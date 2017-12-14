Many Floridians unprepared for Hurricane Irma, still unprepared for future disaster

In this Sept. 10, 2017, photo, waves crash over a seawall at the mouth of the Miami River from Biscayne Bay, Fla., as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami. Rising sea levels and fierce storms have failed to stop relentless population growth along U.S. coasts in recent years, a new Associated Press analysis shows. The latest punishing hurricanes scored bull’s-eyes on two of the country’s fastest growing regions: coastal Texas around Houston and resort areas of southwest Florida. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

(WFLA) – A new survey has found that 51 percent of Floridians were unprepared for Hurricane Irma.

Many are still unprepared for a future disaster.

The survey showed a lot of confusion over insurance coverage, as well as not knowing after financing options that could help participants protect their homes.

Former FEMA Director Craig Fugate says it proves Floridians need to get ready sooner.

“The thing about 2017,  three of the hurricanes set record for intensity, for pressure, for rainfall, and duration. Those are not records you want to keep breaking every year,” said Fugate.

“But we did it in one year- we see these more intense storms, we saw storms with more rain. Floridians need to take the time now between hurricane seasons to get ready before the storms strike again.”

While four out of ten Floridians evacuated for the storm, one in four say after this hurricane season, they’re less confident in hurricane forecasts.

