Man steals 3 rings in sudden snatching at Sarasota jewelry store

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of suddenly snatching jewelry from a store on Thursday.

Deputies responded to Kay Jeweler’s at University Town Center just after 11 a.m. for the report of a robbery.

The employee said she took two diamond rings out of a case to show the suspect, who then asked to see a third.

As the employee took out the third ring, the suspect grabbed it out of her hand and fled the store with all three rings.

The suspect is a black or Hispanic man with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

The suspect drove away in a small, gray four-door car.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-5800 or Crime Stoppers of Sarasota at 366.TIPS (8477).

