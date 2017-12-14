Dog shot as 2 suspects flee from Hillsborough deputies

Published: Updated:

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – A dog was shot as two suspects ran from Hillsborough deputies on Thursday.

A deputy spotted a possible stolen vehicle near Milagro Court and Blackjack Road around 1 p.m.

The deputy was turning around to attempt to pull the vehicle over, when the driver took off.

The driver then slowed down to a point where two people jumped from the vehicle and fled.

Both suspects ran through several fenced yards and were confronted by several dogs in one of the yards.

One of the suspects fired a shot and hit one of the dogs.

The suspects ran and hid in a swamp until they were found by K9 deputies and taken into custody without further incident.

Hillsborough County Pet Resources will assist in providing treatment to the dog.

Deputies have recovered a gun.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

