TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An incident in downtown Tampa has shut down a portion of North Florida Avenue.

Police say crews are repairing downed power lines after a vehicle struck an electrical pole late Wednesday night.

N. Florida Ave. between E. Harrison St. and E. Scott. St. will stay closed until approximately 9 a.m. Thursday morning once repairs are complete.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

