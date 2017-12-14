Boy’s priceless reaction to Harvard acceptance goes viral

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (WFLA) — A video showing a 16-year-old student’s reaction to finding out he got into Harvard became an internet sensation.

In the video, Aryton Little is surrounded by his classmates at T.M. Landry College Preparatory who are all anxiously awaiting the email from Harvard that will decide his destiny.

As he waits by his computer to find out if he was accepted into Harvard’s 2019-20 incoming class, the email finally drops in.

The entire room erupts into excitement and Little with his peers can literally be seen jumping for joy.

Chants can be heard in the video saying, “THREE-PEAT!” This is reportedly the third year in a row a T.M. Landry student has been accepted into Harvard.

The video went viral on social media after it was posted to Twitter on Tuesday. It has racked up over 5,000,000 views in just two days.

