BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A 15-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday night for pointing a laser light at deputies.

Manatee County deputies said they the teen was shining the green light at them multiple times in the cockpit while they were in the air, looking for a suspect in another incident.

They figured out where the laser was coming from and sent units on the ground to 20th Street West in Bradenton.

The teen was taken into custody.

