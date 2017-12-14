Big & Rich completes Florida Strawberry Festival lineup

By Published:
PENSACOLA, FL - AUGUST 23: Big Kenny and John Rich of Big and Rich at the Holiday Inn Resort on August 23, 2015 in Pensacola, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Holiday Inn Resort)

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Strawberry Festival added Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy to fill the final slot in its entertainment lineup for 2018.

The country-rock duo will perform Saturday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. on the Wish Farms Soundstage. Tickets for the show can be purchased for $30 beginning Monday, Dec. 18 at 9 a.m.

The Billboard Music Award winning duo has recorded two No.1 albums which include singles “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” and “Lost In This Moment.”

Over 24 headline entertainment artists perform every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and comprise one of the most popular attractions at the event, said Davis.

Concert tickets as well as advance tickets for admission can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office located at 2209 W. Oak Avenue in Plant City and over the phone at 813-754-1996. Free seating for headline concerts is no longer available.

 

