Armed & dangerous suspect turns self in after attempted armed robbery of Lakeland taxi driver

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies say a man who tried to rob a taxi driver in Lakeland Monday has turned himself in.

Edner Dely, 25, of Dade City, was considered armed and dangerous.

He was wanted on outstanding warrants that included attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Deputies say Dely tried to rob a taxi driver just after midnight on Monday at the Sunoco on West Memorial Boulevard in Lakeland.

According to an arrest report, the driver dropped Dely off at the gas station so he could get cash out from an ATM to pay for his ride. But Dely didn’t pay the driver, and instead, deputies say, he pulled a small chrome handgun out of his pocket and demanded the victim give him everything. The driver told News Channel 8 the suspect ran off when he said he didn’t have anything.

Deputies said Dely turned himself into the Pasco County Jail on Wednesday night. He will be transferred to the Polk County Jail at a later date.

