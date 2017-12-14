8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | Dec. 15-17

1.13 Ugly Sweaters (Friday)

Come join over a thousand of your closest friends as we party into the night with holiday drink specials, multiple entertainment areas, and a special appearance from Santa and other Winter Wonderland Surprises. Get the details

2. Holiday of the Arts (Saturday, Sunday)

South Straub Park transforms into an outdoor gallery of original and handmade art. Get the details

3. Wreaths Across America (Saturday)

Experience the 12th Annual Motorcycle Escort to lay holiday wreaths. Get the details

4. BalloonaPalooza (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Celebrate with us the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year and enjoy 3 days of family fun. Get the details

5. Treasure Island Boat Parade (Friday)

Enjoy a dazzling nautical spectacle featuring over 60 varieties of boats making it the biggest lighted boat parade in Tampa Bay. Get the details

6. Cuban Dance Club (Sunday)

Come experience some of the best of Cuban Music and learn some new moves. Get the details

7. Jingle Ball 2017 (Saturday)

This iconic holiday concert is coming to Tampa Bay with a star-studded line up including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Logic, Kesha, Niall Horan, Halsey, Charlie Puth and Liam Payne. Get the details

8. Cookies with Santa (Saturday)

Santa and his reindeer, who are licensed therapy & service dogs, want to mingle with precious guests who have special needs. Get the details

