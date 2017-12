PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area of Interstate 75 north of Blanton Road.

Deputies said that two northbound lanes of I-75 are currently shut down due to multiple-vehicle traffic crash.

Four vehicles are involved, including a semi that lost its load.

Injuries were reported. The Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene.

