2017 best and worst drivers by state: Where Florida ranks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From non-existent turn signals to an inability to grasp speed limits, many drivers’ skills behind the wheel are far from great.

A new report breaks down the best and worst drivers in 2017 state-by-state, and Florida’s ranking may surprise you.

This year, Florida held down their spot as the second-best drivers in America.

Online insurance comparer QuoteWizard accounted for the number of crashes, speeding tickets, driving under the influence offenses, citations and traffic deaths in the research.

Florida performed well in every category except fatalities, where the state claimed the title of 21st worst.

Research has shown car-related deaths have risen a staggering 14 percent since 2015.

One reason: More people are driving while distracted. According to a report by the Insurance Information Institute, an estimated 660,000 people per day use an electronic device while driving.

The institute also says nearly 3,500 people died because of distracted driving in 2015.

According to the new rankings, California has the worst drivers, followed by Minnesota and Utah.

