ST. LOUIS (WNCN) – Two police officers have been shot and the suspect has baricaded himself inside a home near St. Louis, KMOV reports.

Emergency crews are on he scene at 10100 block of Bellefontaine Road.

KMOV reports the officers were shot while attempting to arrest an assault suspect.

The condition of the officers is unknown at this time.

