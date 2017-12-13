WATCH: Dog and owner rescued from frozen lake

ROSCOE, Ill. (WFLA) — A team of firefighters is being called a group of heroes after saving a man and his dog from a frozen lake.

The dog and its owner both fell through thin ice on the lake in Roscoe, Illinois on Monday.

One of the responding firefighters put on his protective gear and made his way through the icy water toward the pair.

The firefighter was able to reach the man and get him into a kayak, and then focused on rescuing the dog.

After he tied a harness around the dog, rescue crews were able to reel them in from the water.

Both the dog and his owner are okay.

