US judge bans prayer at Florida county’s commission meetings

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has barred a Florida county commission from opening its meetings with prayers.
A Florida Today report says U.S. District Judge John Antoon II said opening Brevard County commission meetings with religious invocations violated both the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution.
County commissioners voted unanimously to appeal the Nov. 29 injunction. While that’s pending, they are opening meetings with a moment of silence instead of prayer.
Commission Chair Rita Pritchett said Antoon’s ruling “takes away the freedom of speech of the Christian community.”
