US judge bans prayer at Florida county’s commission meetings

By Published:
People hold hands while praying during an election prayer rally led by the Rev. Franklin Graham outside the state Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has barred a Florida county commission from opening its meetings with prayers.

Florida Today report says U.S. District Judge John Antoon II said opening Brevard County commission meetings with religious invocations violated both the U.S. Constitution and the Florida Constitution.

County commissioners voted unanimously to appeal the Nov. 29 injunction. While that’s pending, they are opening meetings with a moment of silence instead of prayer.

The Central Florida Freethought Community, the Humanist Community of the Space Coast and the Space Coast Freethought Association sued the county in federal court in 2015 after commissioners declined to include atheists, agnostics and other non-religious people in a rotation of clergy members delivering the opening religious invocations.

Commission Chair Rita Pritchett said Antoon’s ruling “takes away the freedom of speech of the Christian community.”

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s