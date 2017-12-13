Tampa police trying to find armed serial hotel robber

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are trying to track down a serial robber who is targeting hotels.

Those three robberies have all occurred in the middle of the night and according to police, all by the same person.

Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the robberies, hoping to garner some leads.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 20 at a Days Inn off 50th Street. On Dec. 11, another occurred just across the street at the Quality Inn.

Then overnight Tuesday, the West Wing Boutique Hotel off Fowler Avenue was hit.

In all three instances, the crook flashed a gun and took off with cash.

“Nobody, thankfully, has been hurt. But we want to put this guy in jail before somebody gets hurt,” said Eddy Durkin, Tampa police spokesman.

After each robbery, the suspect took off on foot. He was carrying a New York Yankees backpack in all three cases.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $3,000 for an arrest in the case.