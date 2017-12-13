Tampa police trying to find armed serial hotel robber

News Channel 8 Weekend Anchor Rod Carter By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are trying to track down a serial robber who is targeting hotels. 

Those three robberies have all occurred in the middle of the night and according to police, all by the same person.

Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the robberies, hoping to garner some leads.

The first robbery happened on Nov. 20 at a Days Inn off 50th Street. On Dec. 11, another occurred just across the street at the Quality Inn.

Then overnight Tuesday, the West Wing Boutique Hotel off Fowler Avenue was hit.

In all three instances, the crook flashed a gun and took off with cash.

“Nobody, thankfully, has been hurt. But we want to put this guy in jail before somebody gets hurt,” said Eddy Durkin, Tampa police spokesman.

After each robbery, the suspect took off on foot. He was carrying a New York Yankees backpack in all three cases.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $3,000 for an arrest in the case.

Follow Rod Carter on Facebook

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s