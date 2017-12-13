State inspecting Miami daycare after 2 children die amid meningitis scare

MIAMI (WFLA) — Health officials will be inspecting a daycare in Miami after a child who was diagnosed with meningitis died. Another child also possibly died from the same infection.

A medical epidemiologist from the Florida Department of Health says a 22-month-old boy died on December 3, and a 2-year-old boy died over the weekend.

Both of the children attended the YWCA Carol Glassman Donaldson Center Daycare, according to our NBC affiliate in Miami.

After the first child’s death, parents received a letter warning that a child was recently diagnosed with pneumococcal meningitis. According to our affiliate, the letter did not inform parents that the child had died.

The second child’s cause of death has not been determined yet, and it’s unknown at this point if the boy had meningitis.

Tests are now being run to figure out if the deaths were linked or caused by the same organism. Results are expected by Friday.

A spokesperson for Miami-Dade County says the daycare center voluntarily closed Tuesday and will stay closed Wednesday while state officials inspect and investigate.

