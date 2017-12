DELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A skydiver was injured after making a hard landing in DeLand in Volusia County on Wednesday.

Police were called to DeLand Municipal Airport at about 11:30 a.m.

The skydiver landed northwest of the airport.

The person was flown to Halifax Health Center in Daytona Beach. There was no immediate word on their condition.

