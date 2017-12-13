School bus overturns in Highlands County, injuries reported

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) — At least three students were injured when a school bus overturned after a crash involving a semi-truck, Highlands County deputies say.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday along SR-27, south of Lake Placid in Highlands County.

A spokesperson for the Highland’s County Sheriff’s Office says there were 29 students on the bus ranging in age from middle schoolers to high schoolers.

Three students were taken to a nearby hospital. None of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

As of 9 a.m., all of the students were off the bus and reunited with their parents except for the students who were taken to the hospital.

Officials set up a staging area for parents to meet their children at the Winn Dixie parking lot on County Road 29 at SR-27.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

