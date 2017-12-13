Sarasota teenager Jabez Spann still missing on his 15th birthday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Instead of celebration at Jabez Spann’s home in Sarasota, there’s deep sadness.

“The not knowing is what really—all I’m just asking the public to tell us is where he at? Where he at?” said his grandmother, Lucille Tillery.

She has asked that question for more than 90 days.

Her grandson disappeared in early September.

He turned 15 Wednesday and wasn’t home to celebrate.

“I was gonna do balloons and stuff. But, not even in the spirit, even,” Tillery said.

Jabez’s aunt, Latohya Jakes, hung a homemade sign on the fence in front of their home that said “happy Birthday” and “bring you home.”

Family members believe Jabez witnessed a murder in the neighborhood and someone associated with that did something to him.

Police tell News Channel 8 they’ve gotten leads, but nothing solid.

“We don’t know if he’s here or deceased. We just want closure, you know? We can find out later what happened. We just want him back,” Jakes said.

Until then, they’ll remember him on his birthday and every day.

“I’m just getting to the point where I feel like I’m dying on the inside. I just want my baby back,” Tillery said.

