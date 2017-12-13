Residents displaced by Tampa fire given a helping hand

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Alexy Diaz went back to his townhome Wednesday to pick up what was left after a fire ripped through the complex two days before.

Diaz and several of his neighbors lost everything, including new furniture, a new TV, clothes and Christmas gifts.

But some good has come out of the devastation. All sorts of people are coming out of the woodworks to help Diaz and his neighbors. One even gave Diaz and another man cash out of his pocket.

“The man came inside and seen how bad it is and it is a blessing, he came in and gave us some money and said, ‘This is something to help y’all out with,’ and I broke down in tears. It was beautiful you know,” said Diaz.

Ruth Holton and her husband Ronald stopped by the complex to donate household items to the victims.

“Every little bit helps and we’ve been in a typhoon, we are retired military in Guam and I know how we needed things. Every little bit helps,” said Holton.

Diaz says the biggest problem he faces is finding a new apartment. He’s technically homeless until he finds a new home where he can start over.

