Researcher says ‘Man Flu’ is a real thing

(WFLA) — Man Flu: Is it real? One Canadian researcher says it is indeed!

According to CNN, “Man Flu” is a term used to chide men who are suspected of exaggerating their symptoms when they are sick from a cold or other minor illness.

But according to research published Monday in the BMJ Medical Journal, with many respiratory diseases, men are more susceptible to complications than women.

Plus a woman’s immune system may be stronger than a man’s.

Doctor Kyle Sue, the author of the study and an assistant professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, searched for relevant studies.

He found a good deal of evidence that he said is “suggestive of an immunity gap” but “not definitive.”

Other scientists though argue there’s still too little evidence to say man flu exists.

