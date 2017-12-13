Researcher says ‘Man Flu’ is a real thing

(WFLA) — Man Flu: Is it real? One Canadian researcher says it is indeed!
According to CNN, “Man Flu” is a term used to chide men who are suspected of exaggerating their symptoms when they are sick from a cold or other minor illness.
But according to research published Monday in the BMJ Medical Journal, with many respiratory diseases, men are more susceptible to complications than women.
Plus a woman’s immune system may be stronger than a man’s.
Doctor Kyle Sue, the author of the study and an assistant professor at the Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, searched for relevant studies.
He found a good deal of evidence that he said is “suggestive of an immunity gap” but “not definitive.”
Other scientists though argue there’s still too little evidence to say man flu exists.
