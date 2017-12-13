Rescued 900 pound manatee going home after recovering at Miami Seaquarium

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – A rescued 900 pound manatee is going home after four months of recovery.

“Naboo” left rehab at the Miami Seaquarium to go back home to the wild.

Naboo was rescued from Melbourne after she was struck by a boat.

She suffered a fractured rib and a tear in her lung.

“Naboo is a very spunky manatee which is very exciting to us because that means she’s healthy. She was actually named after the Star Wars green planet,” said Jessica Schiffhauer.

The manatee is now on her way to Merritt Island, where she will be released back into the ocean.

