Rescued 900 pound manatee going home after recovering at Miami Seaquarium

WFLA/WTVJ Published: Updated:

MIAMI (WFLA/WTVJ) – A rescued 900 pound manatee is going home after four months of recovery.

“Naboo” left rehab at the Miami Seaquarium to go back home to the wild.

Naboo was rescued from Melbourne after she was struck by a boat.

She suffered a fractured rib and a tear in her lung.

“Naboo is a very spunky manatee which is very exciting to us because that means she’s healthy. She was actually named after the Star Wars green planet,” said Jessica Schiffhauer.

The manatee is now on her way to Merritt Island, where she will be released back into the ocean.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s