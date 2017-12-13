Plant City girl who went missing from school found safe, father faces child pornography charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police have found the 15-year-old girl who had been missing since early Monday.

Zoe Warren was found safe and unharmed.

Detectives found Warren walking near the home of an acquaintance Wednesday afternoon.

She did not attend class on Monday and was reported missing and endangered.

She had been living in foster care and was removed from her father’s care.

Her father, Jamie Warren, has been located and is in custody.

Detectives learned Zoe was in contact with her father while she was missing.

Jamie Warren has not yet been charged, but he faces several charges of possession of child pornography.

The investigation is still in the early stages. Tampa police will provide more information as it progresses.

